Sue Crawley



Mauldin - Carolyn Sue Shawhan Crawley, 81, wife of Ralph S. Crawley, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



Born in Frankfort, IN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Emma Louise Carter Shawhan.



Sue was a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church where she formerly served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a former member of The Eastern Star, a founding member and Administrator of the Mauldin Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Mauldin Garden Club.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Rachel Crawley-McCanless and husband, Tom, of Acworth, GA; son, R. Stan Crawley and wife, June, of Mauldin; grandchildren, Emily Parmelee (Shawn), Jacob McCanless, Lauren McCanless, Lindsey Crawley, Kate Darling (Matt), and Ryan Crawley (Tawnya); great-grandchildren, Brody Darling, Levi Darling, Riley Crawley, Rowan Crawley, and Gray Crawley.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Freddie" Shawhan, Jr.



A visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.



Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on July 5, 2019