Sue Dendy Jester Tisdale
Greenville - Sue Dendy Jester Tisdale, 85, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Judge John Jester and Allie Gentry Jester. Sue was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Tisdale Camp of Travelers Rest; a son, John Tisdale of Hillsborough, NC; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Springwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019