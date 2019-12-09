|
Sue Flanagan Auld
Greenville - Sue Flanagan Auld, 83, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in peace surrounded by the love of her family. She was the daughter of the late Arch Jay Flanagan and Mattie Gayle Cheek.
She was born and raised in Farmville, NC. She graduated from East Carolina University and the Citadel. Sue was an extraordinary math teacher, finishing her career at Blue Ridge High School in Greer, SC.
Sue continued to serve her community by tutoring GED students in math, serving as a Guardian Ad Litem and Stephen Minister. She was a devoted member of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
Sue is survived by her husband, George D. Auld, Jr.; daughters: Martha Lucas (Ben) and Sandra Pierce (Robert); step-daughters: Virginia Auld, Lynn Turner (Mark), Betsy Rowell (Jeff) and step-son, Larry Bennett; grandchildren: Brinkley, Chesley, Benjamin, Sara, Ashley, Austin and Abigail; siblings: Jay A Flanagan (Yvonne), Gayle Davis Smith and Harold Flanagan.
A celebration of her life will be held at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019. Family will be receiving friends after service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019