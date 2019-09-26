Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Pickens First Baptist Church Fellowship Building
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
in the church sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Welborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Welborn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Welborn Obituary
Sue Welborn

Easley - Sue S. Welborn

Easley - Emma Sue Sorrells Welborn, 82, wife of Thomas Eugene "Gene" Welborn, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday September 24, 2019.

Mrs. Welborn was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Reverend Horace F. and Lila Farmer Sorrells. She was a homemaker and a member of Pickens First Baptist Church where she was a member of numerous church organizations including the W.M.U where she served as Co-Director. Mrs. Welborn was a member of the choir, and for many years taught Sunday School. She also served as Chairperson and served on the board of directors of Pickens County Meals on Wheels for many years. She was constantly busy, loved to travel with her husband Gene, and enjoyed sewing. Mrs. Welborn will forever be remembered as a loving and Godly wife, mother, and Memie.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Gene Welborn, her son Mark Welborn and his wife Cathy of Clemson and her daughter Susan Williams and her husband Andy of Pickens. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Ashley Raynor, Ben Welborn, Adam Welborn, Lauren Williams, Kelli Talley and her great grandchild, Patton Raynor. Also a brother Tommy Sorrells, and sisters, Carolyn Nalley and Patricia Greer survive her.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Welborn was predeceased by a brother Lewis Sorrells.

The family will receive friends on Friday September 27 at the Pickens First Baptist Church Fellowship Building from 12:30 to 1:45 PM with funeral services following in the church sanctuary at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave, Liberty, SC 29657 or to The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, Pickens First Baptist Church, 406 E Main St, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at the home.

Dillard Funerals Home

Pickens, SC
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now