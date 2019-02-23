|
Susan Adams Brown
Greenville - Susan Adams Brown, 77, wife of Gordon R. Brown, of Greenville, died Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Martha Paulson Adams.
Susan was a member of Advent United Methodist Church. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Rochester. Susan was very outgoing and social and she loved playing tennis, cards, golf, painting, and arts.
In addition to her loving husband of 56 years, Susan is survived by three children, Steven R. Brown (Kirsten), Lora Jean Miles, and Richard G. Brown (Kristy); four grandchildren, Courtney Miles, Stephanie Miles, Hollis Brown, and Alexander Brown; two siblings, James and Sally Adams; and Gordon's brother, Gary G. Brown (Laura).
The memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605, or Advent United Methodist Church, 2258 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019