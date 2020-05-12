Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Cooper Ford


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Cooper Ford Obituary
Susan Cooper Ford

- - Susan Cooper Ford left this world for eternal peace on April 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC in 1961, she was the daughter of Edwin H. Cooper, Jr. and Ethel "Sissy" Galloway. She is predeceased by her best friend and youngest sister Paige Gilmer and her dear grandparents Ethel Jernigan and Mr. & Mrs. Edwin H. Cooper, Sr.

Surviving are her daughters Christian Abbott Paquin, Amanda Perry Ford and three grandchildren Faith N. Paquin, Grace I. Paquin, and Landon J. Ford of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by her siblings Edwin H. Cooper III, John S. N. Cooper, Paul A. Cooper, Norrie Cooper Boyd, Margaret Cooper Dunlap, and her nephews John Paul Haselden Cooper and Havilah Ziff Cooper.

Mrs. Ford attended Berea High in Greenville, SC, was a graduate of Columbia College in Columbia, SC and the University of California in Bakersfield where she obtained a nursing degree. She served honorably as a Captain in the USAF at Travis AFB and Shaw AFB as well as other civilian nursing positions until her retirement. She loved being a nurse.

Susan was an adoring and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was known for her kindness to all people and her humor.

Stuhr Funeral Home in Charleston is handling the arrangements and a service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the VA in Charleston, SC for their care and support for Susan over the years.
Published in The Greenville News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -