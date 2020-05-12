|
|
Susan Cooper Ford
- - Susan Cooper Ford left this world for eternal peace on April 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC in 1961, she was the daughter of Edwin H. Cooper, Jr. and Ethel "Sissy" Galloway. She is predeceased by her best friend and youngest sister Paige Gilmer and her dear grandparents Ethel Jernigan and Mr. & Mrs. Edwin H. Cooper, Sr.
Surviving are her daughters Christian Abbott Paquin, Amanda Perry Ford and three grandchildren Faith N. Paquin, Grace I. Paquin, and Landon J. Ford of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by her siblings Edwin H. Cooper III, John S. N. Cooper, Paul A. Cooper, Norrie Cooper Boyd, Margaret Cooper Dunlap, and her nephews John Paul Haselden Cooper and Havilah Ziff Cooper.
Mrs. Ford attended Berea High in Greenville, SC, was a graduate of Columbia College in Columbia, SC and the University of California in Bakersfield where she obtained a nursing degree. She served honorably as a Captain in the USAF at Travis AFB and Shaw AFB as well as other civilian nursing positions until her retirement. She loved being a nurse.
Susan was an adoring and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was known for her kindness to all people and her humor.
Stuhr Funeral Home in Charleston is handling the arrangements and a service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the VA in Charleston, SC for their care and support for Susan over the years.
Published in The Greenville News from May 12 to May 13, 2020