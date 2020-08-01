Susan Gaines
Taylors - Susan "Susie" Wallace Miller Gaines, 70, loving wife of 43 years to Michael "Mike" Gaines, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born in Riverhead, NY, she was a daughter of the late William Ellsworth and Jeanne Marie Wallace Miller.
Mrs. Gaines attended Saint Peter's Episcopal Church. Susie was passionate about teaching and was a dedicated educator, even into her retirement years.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by son, Joshua David Gaines (Kerith); daughter, Sarah Gaines Boehm (Bryan Lee); grandsons, Michael Patrick Gaines, and Jonathan David Gaines; granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Gaines; brother, Thomas William Miller; sisters, Joan Ellen Paxton, and Patricia Ann De Rosa; numerous other family members and loved ones; and her precious fur baby, Phoenix Miller, who Susie nicknamed, "Millie".
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, William Gaines Boehm.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org
