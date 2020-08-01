1/1
Susan Gaines
Susan Gaines

Taylors - Susan "Susie" Wallace Miller Gaines, 70, loving wife of 43 years to Michael "Mike" Gaines, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born in Riverhead, NY, she was a daughter of the late William Ellsworth and Jeanne Marie Wallace Miller.

Mrs. Gaines attended Saint Peter's Episcopal Church. Susie was passionate about teaching and was a dedicated educator, even into her retirement years.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by son, Joshua David Gaines (Kerith); daughter, Sarah Gaines Boehm (Bryan Lee); grandsons, Michael Patrick Gaines, and Jonathan David Gaines; granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Gaines; brother, Thomas William Miller; sisters, Joan Ellen Paxton, and Patricia Ann De Rosa; numerous other family members and loved ones; and her precious fur baby, Phoenix Miller, who Susie nicknamed, "Millie".

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, William Gaines Boehm.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org, or 531 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
