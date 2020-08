Susan Gaines

Susan GainesTaylors - Susan "Susie" Wallace Miller Gaines, 70, loving wife of 43 years to Michael "Mike" Gaines, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.Born in Riverhead, NY, she was a daughter of the late William Ellsworth and Jeanne Marie Wallace Miller.Mrs. Gaines attended Saint Peter's Episcopal Church. Susie was passionate about teaching and was a dedicated educator, even into her retirement years.In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by son, Joshua David Gaines (Kerith); daughter, Sarah Gaines Boehm (Bryan Lee); grandsons, Michael Patrick Gaines, and Jonathan David Gaines; granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Gaines; brother, Thomas William Miller; sisters, Joan Ellen Paxton, and Patricia Ann De Rosa; numerous other family members and loved ones; and her precious fur baby, Phoenix Miller, who Susie nicknamed, "Millie".In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, William Gaines Boehm.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org , or 531 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601.Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com