Susan Goodlett
Greenville - Susan Field Goodlett, 78, wife of the late Allan Goodlett, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Gearl Jentoff Field.
Mrs. Goodlett was a lifelong member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
She is survived by son Allan Goodlett, III and wife, Tammy, son, Robert Goodlett and wife, Ashley, daughter, Suzanne Goodman and husband, Tony, daughter, Lyne Scott and husband, Josh; Eleven Grandchildren, Benjamin Goodlett, Mary Randolph Goodlett, Liza Goodlett, Field Goodlett, Madeline Goodman, Ethan Goodman, Lillian Goodman, Landon Scott, Liam Scott, Olivia Scott, and Kieran Scott; two step grandchildren, Reed Horton and Brooke Horton; two brothers, Colonel Steven Field and Rodney Field; and sister Carolyn Hall.
Although no formal visitation will be held, friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be Springwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McSwain-Walker College Fund at Fourth Presbyterian Church.
