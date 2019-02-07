Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 CENTURY DR
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
For more information about
Susan Grand
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville - Susan S. Grand, 59, of Greenville, wife of Scott A. Grand, died Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Born in Charleston, SC she was a daughter of the late A. Juan Sena and Beverly Elmore.

Her career started with Holiday Inn in Charleston and, most recently, she worked at Arizona Steakhouse in Greenville for over a decade. She was also active in the Greenville Eastside Kiwanis Club.

Surviving in addition to her husband Scott, are her son, Robert A. Grand of Queens, NY and her sister, Victoria Walters of Charleston, SC. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Thomas Sena.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Mackey at Century Drive with Rev. Chris Elmore officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 11am until 12:45 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Tributes may be made at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 7, 2019
