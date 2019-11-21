|
|
Susan Guthrie Hanks
Inman - Susan Guthrie Hanks, 74, of Inman, SC, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Agape Hospice, Landrum, SC. Born October 5, 1945, in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Georgia Tolley Guthrie.
A graduate of USC-Spartanburg, Mrs. Hanks earned her Master's Degree from Converse College. She was a retired educator, having taught in Spartanburg School District 5 at Wellford Elementary and then in Information Technology at Beech Springs and Berry Shoals Intermediate Schools. She was a member of The Happy Trails and The Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Arthur S. Hanks; son, Lynn A. Solesbee (Melissa) of Greenville, SC; daughters, Gillian L. Roach of Beaufort, SC, Kelli H. Gowan (Scott) of Inman, SC, and Valerie H. Munn (Aaron) of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Anna and Ben Solesbee of Greenville, SC, Robert Moore (Shannon) of Spartanburg, SC, Marli Hanks and Mils Gowan of Inman, SC, and Blake and Payton McCullough of Campobello, SC; great-grandchildren, Weston and Madison Moore; brother, Terry Guthrie (Denise) of Brevard, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Cole.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019