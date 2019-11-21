Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Guthrie Hanks


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Guthrie Hanks Obituary
Susan Guthrie Hanks

Inman - Susan Guthrie Hanks, 74, of Inman, SC, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Agape Hospice, Landrum, SC. Born October 5, 1945, in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Georgia Tolley Guthrie.

A graduate of USC-Spartanburg, Mrs. Hanks earned her Master's Degree from Converse College. She was a retired educator, having taught in Spartanburg School District 5 at Wellford Elementary and then in Information Technology at Beech Springs and Berry Shoals Intermediate Schools. She was a member of The Happy Trails and The Red Hat Society.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Arthur S. Hanks; son, Lynn A. Solesbee (Melissa) of Greenville, SC; daughters, Gillian L. Roach of Beaufort, SC, Kelli H. Gowan (Scott) of Inman, SC, and Valerie H. Munn (Aaron) of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Anna and Ben Solesbee of Greenville, SC, Robert Moore (Shannon) of Spartanburg, SC, Marli Hanks and Mils Gowan of Inman, SC, and Blake and Payton McCullough of Campobello, SC; great-grandchildren, Weston and Madison Moore; brother, Terry Guthrie (Denise) of Brevard, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Cole.

A service honoring her life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -