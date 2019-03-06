Susan H. Esser



Greenville - Susan H. Esser, 86, of Greenville, wife of Norbert Esser, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence.



Born in Madison, WI, she was the daughter of the late Caspar and Marion Kinney Hunt. Mrs. Esser was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Sue loved her family, and found great joy in raising her 5 sons, and was a lover of cats. She was educated as a teacher and specialized in reading and adult education. Sue learned to knit as a young child and became a well-known Master knitter. Her work was published in Leisure Arts Fashion Plus and Country Handcrafts, and she designed several patterns. She self-published Sue's Clues, A Treasury of Knitting Techniques. She started the South Carolina Knitting Guild in 1991. She was an inspiration to all she met.



Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are five sons, David N. Esser (Jenny), Thomas J. Esser, Daniel J. Esser (Christine), Stephen F. Esser (Dana), and Paul L. Esser (Julia); special family member, Mary Wiebe; eleven grandchildren, Garrett, David, John-Wesley, Eric, Amanda (Jeff), Michael, Louis, Char, Juliana, David, and Daniela; one great-grandchild, Taryn; and one brother, John Hunt.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Hunt.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019