Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bracknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hannon Bracknell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Hannon Bracknell Obituary
Susan Hannon Bracknell

Greenville - Susan Hannon Bracknell, 80, of Greenville, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Gladys Hannon.

Susan was an Ordained Elder and active member in the Presbyterian Church USA, most recently at John Knox and formerly at Westminster. She graduated from Paris High School and earned a BA in Fine Arts from Limestone College. Service to the community was central to her life and included volunteer time with Habitat for Humanity, Ten Thousand Villages, United Ministries, and Triune Mercy Center. Susan was also a certified Master Gardner, educator, environmentalist, excellent seamstress and artist. Her strong independent spirit was such an inspiration to all. She was a faithful aunt, daughter, friend and most importantly a wonderful mother.

She is survived by three children, John William "Brack" Bracknell III and his wife Kathryn of Johns Creek, GA, Anna Bracknell of Greer, SC, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Ryland of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren, Susan Wilson of Greenville, SC, Kaitlyn Bracknell and John William "Will" Bracknell IV of Johns Creek, GA, and Page, Cole, and Audrey Ryland of Richmond, VA; a brother, Vic Hannon and his wife Jane of Columbia, SC; an aunt, Carolyn Gregory of Greenville, SC; and loving niece, nephew, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:15 p.m. until 1:45 PM at John Knox Presbyterian Church followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Ministries, 606 Pendleton St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now