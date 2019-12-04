|
Susan Hannon Bracknell
Greenville - Susan Hannon Bracknell, 80, of Greenville, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Gladys Hannon.
Susan was an Ordained Elder and active member in the Presbyterian Church USA, most recently at John Knox and formerly at Westminster. She graduated from Paris High School and earned a BA in Fine Arts from Limestone College. Service to the community was central to her life and included volunteer time with Habitat for Humanity, Ten Thousand Villages, United Ministries, and Triune Mercy Center. Susan was also a certified Master Gardner, educator, environmentalist, excellent seamstress and artist. Her strong independent spirit was such an inspiration to all. She was a faithful aunt, daughter, friend and most importantly a wonderful mother.
She is survived by three children, John William "Brack" Bracknell III and his wife Kathryn of Johns Creek, GA, Anna Bracknell of Greer, SC, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Ryland of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren, Susan Wilson of Greenville, SC, Kaitlyn Bracknell and John William "Will" Bracknell IV of Johns Creek, GA, and Page, Cole, and Audrey Ryland of Richmond, VA; a brother, Vic Hannon and his wife Jane of Columbia, SC; an aunt, Carolyn Gregory of Greenville, SC; and loving niece, nephew, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:15 p.m. until 1:45 PM at John Knox Presbyterian Church followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Ministries, 606 Pendleton St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019