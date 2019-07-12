Services
Gray Funeral Home Inc
500 W Main St
Laurens, SC 29360
(864) 984-2200
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Laurens, SC
Susan J. Belk


1951 - 2019
Susan J. Belk Obituary
Susan J. Belk

Laurens - Susan J. Belk, age 67, of 25 Burton Road, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late Emmett Gray Jessee and Ethel Glady Taylor Jessee. She was a Special Education Teacher at Whitten Center before becoming a private healthcare sitter. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurens.

Ms. Belk is survived by her cousin Kenneth Taylor and wife Sara of Laurens. She was the last surviving member of her family.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3 PM at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 12, 2019
