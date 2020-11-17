1/1
Susan Marler Askew
Susan Marler Askew

Greenville, SC - Emily Susan Marler Askew, 75, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of Emily Gibson Marler and the late Grady Gilmer Marler, Sr. She was retired from Industrial Recovery and Recycling. Susan loved her family, friends, and her dog, Riley.

Surviving in addition to her mother of Greenville are her children, Mickey West Askew II (Cathia) of Simpsonville, SC, John Gregory Askew (Angel Durham) of Liberty, SC, Stephen Mark Askew (Hope) of Greenwood, SC, Sonny Marler of Mineral Wells, TX, Katherine Waters Willis (Scott) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Vanessa Pope Poston (Keith) of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Grady Gilmer "Beau" Marler, Jr. (Brenda) of Asheville, NC and John Cummin "Jan" Marler of Inman, SC; grandchildren Emily "Callie" Askew, Marler Askew, Lille Askew, Gibson Askew, Isabella "Izzie" Askew, John Askew, Caelan Askew, Emily Askew, Summer Askew, Max Marler, Cecilia Poston, Chandler Willis Helms, Cason Willis, Shelby Durham, and Bennett Van Every; great grandchildrem, AnnaGray Helms and MarlerHayes Helms; nieces and nephews, Lee Marler, Reagan Marler, Micah Marler, Morgan Marler; and great nephew, Sam Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Waters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Izzie's Pond Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 2131 Woodruff Road, Suite 2100 # 180, Greenville, SC 29607.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
