|
|
Susan Morehead
Piedmont - Susan Anne Bagwell Morehead, 64, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, died Thursday, December 20, 2019 at Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, South Carolina.
Burial will be Sunday, December 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina. Susan's life will be honored following the burial, with visitation to be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, and the service at 4:00 in the mortuary chapel.
Born on March 21, 1955, she is preceded in death by her Father, Guy Furman Bagwell.
Susan is survived by her Mother, Louise Poore Marshall of Williamston; a husband, Mike Morehead of Piedmont; a brother, Lee Bagwell of Williamston; a sister, Bonnie Bagwell of Greenville; two children, Patrick Morehead of Belton and Meredith Rigdon of Greenville; and three grandchildren, Hope Morehead of Williamston, and Reagan and Luke Rigdon of Greenville.
Susan was a graduate of Palmetto High School and Lander University, where she received her Associates Degree in Nursing. Susan was a retired Registered Nurse, most recently at Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville, South Carolina. Susan's life was dedicated to the care of her patients. Some of her most notable care stations included Labor and Delivery in the former Spartanburg General Hospital. Then she worked as an RN for Dr. Dwight Smith at the Williamston Hospital. She was also a "CDL Driver-Nurse" for Carolinas Lithotripsy throughout North and South Carolina. Known to her co-workers affectionately as "SuMo", Susan could be counted on for no-nonsense, compassionate and precise patient care.
Susan, known to her grandchildren as "SuSu", loved to shop and shower them with love and special "sur-seys" to let them know just how much she cared for them.
Susan knew from the time she was a young girl that she wanted to be a Nurse and her legacy of care and passion for nursing will live on in the many babies she helped bring safely into the world, the many patients whose recovery was held confidently in her capable hands, and the many days and nights she spent across Upstate hospitals providing care.
Flowers are optional if preferred, or memorials may be made to either St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2513 Brushy Creek Road, Easley, SC 29642; Guthrie Grove Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 403 Guthrie Grove Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669; or to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019