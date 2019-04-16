|
Susan Schumacher Holcombe
Walhalla - Susan Schumacher Holcombe, 69, wife of Terry Neal Holcombe, of 175 Creekside Drive, Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House.
A native of Oconee County, Mrs. Holcombe was the daughter of the late Snead and Jimmie Crofford Schumacher. She retired as an English teacher with the School District of Oconee County. Mrs. Holcombe was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Holcombe is survived by her sons: Jamie Garland (Erin) and Jeremy Garland; daughters: Jessica Garland Joseph (Aaron) and Erin Baxter; grandchildren: Sully Garland, Nora Garland, Jake Garland, Ben Garland, Spence Joseph, Charlie Joseph, Jonah Biggar and Nzuhri Biggar.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holcombe was preceded in death by her grandmother: Clara Schumacher; and granddaughter: Clara Grace Joseph.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with visitation following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 W Main St, Walhalla, SC 29691.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 16, 2019