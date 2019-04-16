Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Visitation
Following Services
St. John's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Schumacher Holcombe


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Schumacher Holcombe Obituary
Susan Schumacher Holcombe

Walhalla - Susan Schumacher Holcombe, 69, wife of Terry Neal Holcombe, of 175 Creekside Drive, Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House.

A native of Oconee County, Mrs. Holcombe was the daughter of the late Snead and Jimmie Crofford Schumacher. She retired as an English teacher with the School District of Oconee County. Mrs. Holcombe was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Holcombe is survived by her sons: Jamie Garland (Erin) and Jeremy Garland; daughters: Jessica Garland Joseph (Aaron) and Erin Baxter; grandchildren: Sully Garland, Nora Garland, Jake Garland, Ben Garland, Spence Joseph, Charlie Joseph, Jonah Biggar and Nzuhri Biggar.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holcombe was preceded in death by her grandmother: Clara Schumacher; and granddaughter: Clara Grace Joseph.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with visitation following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 W Main St, Walhalla, SC 29691.

The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now