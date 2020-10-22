Susan Sheriff Holcombe
Easley, SC - Mrs. Susan Sheriff Holcombe, 65, wife of James Michael "Mike" Holcombe, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, a daughter of Obera Gilstrap Sheriff of Easley, and the late Thomas Austin Sheriff, Mrs. Holcombe was a graduate of Easley High School and later received her Associate Degree from Greenville Technical College. She was the co-owner and operator of Mike Holcombe's Tire and Auto and a member of Rock Spring Baptist Church where she served in the nursery department for over forty years.
Susan loved life and always had a smile on her face, but her greatest love was for her Lord, family, church and friends. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of forty-four years and her mother, are her son, Zachary James Holcombe of Easley; her daughter, Sarah Jordan "S.J." Schwartz and her husband, Andrew, of Ft. Bragg, NC; a brother, Jerry Allen Sheriff of Greenville; three sisters, Sheila Fuller, Sherri Sheriff and Sharon Waldrop, all of Easley; and her beloved dog, Buddy. In addition to her father, Mrs. Holcombe was predeceased by a brother, James Thomas "Jimmy" Sheriff.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Stuart Houston officiating.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made in memory of Susan to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Nursery Department, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.