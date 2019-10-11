Resources
Susan Stimson

Susan Stimson Obituary
Susan Stimson

- - Susan Stimson passed away peacefully at her home with her loving husband beside her on September 29, 2019.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave NW, Winston-Salem.

Susan was born September 7th of 1950 in Lyman, South Carolina to Marvin Snead Edwards Sr and Mamie (Hopkins) Edwards. She was a 1968 graduate of James F. Byrnes high school in Lyman, South Carolina and a 1972 graduate of Appalachian State University. Susan had one true passion in life, teaching math, which she started practicing on her siblings long before setting foot in a classroom as a professional. She retired in 2011 from Martin High School in Arlington, TX after over 40 years of teaching math to thousands of students. She was a devoted scrapbooker, a member of the Kiwanis club, loving wife, and mother to her children.

Susan is survived by her mother; her husband, Tod Stimson; her children, Kristin Ziglar and spouse, Marty; and Stewart Stimson and spouse, Yunior Caballero; her granddaughter, Sydney League and spouse, Dan; her brothers, Marvin "Eddie" Edwards and spouse, Sandra; and James Edwards and spouse, Teresa.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
