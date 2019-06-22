Resources
Greenville - Long-time resident Suzanne Furbeck Strange died on June 16, 2019, in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, where she had recently moved to be near her daughter. She was 82. For many years, Suzanne owned and operated Enterprise Personnel, recruiting employees for clients in the ceramics industry. She was also a devoted caregiver for both her mother and her mother-in-law in their final years. In 2011, she published a young-adult science fiction book, Weavers of the Crystal Dome. Suzanne and her late husband, William R. Strange, enjoyed traveling together, and their favorite destination was Albuquerque's annual International Balloon Fiesta.

Suzanne is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Bill Stepler, son Michael Strange, a grandson, three step-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. In accordance with Suzanne's express wishes, there will be no funeral; instead, the family will hold a private memorial celebration in Greenville later this summer.
Published in The Greenville News from June 22 to June 23, 2019
