Sybil Beiers Stoudenmire Willey
Greenville - Sybil Stoudenmire Willey, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was twice-married; her first husband was the late Albert W. Stoudenmire, and her second husband was the late R. Beverley Willey.

Born in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa Theo Beiers.

Mrs. Willey was a faithful member of Pelham Road Baptist Church in Greenville, and dearly loved her former churches, First Baptist of Pendleton and St. John's United Methodist in Anderson. In earlier years, she was an active participant in Sunday School, and being an avid gardener, she assisted other volunteer members in the upkeep of Pelham Road Baptist's landscape beds.

She is survived by daughter, Trina and her husband John Jones; sons, Lynn and his wife Kim Stoudenmire, Mark and his wife, Julie Stoudenmire; a step-daughter, Nancy and her husband John Hill; step-son Steve and his wife Beverly Willey; 15 grand children and 13 great grand children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands; a step-son, Gerald Stoudenmire; sisters, Frances Tripp, Myrtle Lee Franklin, Mable Morgan and Lois Blackwell; and brothers Bill and Mike Beiers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelham Road Baptist Church, 1108 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615; Open Arms Hospice , 1830 West Georgia Rd. Simpsonville, S.C. 29680

The body will lie in state, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Anderson, SC.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Lying in State
10:00 - 04:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
