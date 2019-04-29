|
Sybil F. Harrell
Greenville - Sybil F. Harrell, 89, widow of Robert Linwood Harrell, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late William Thomas Flanagan, Sr. and Corrie Sartain Flanagan.
Sybil was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynne Thompson (Scott); two sons, Mark Harrell (Luanne) and Brian Harrell; five grandchildren, Jessica Platt (Tyler), Megan Thompson, Logan Harrell, Austin Wiebel, and Connor Wiebel; and a great grandson, Cooper Platt.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overbrook Baptist Church, 1705 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 29, 2019