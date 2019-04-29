Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil F. Harrell


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sybil F. Harrell Obituary
Sybil F. Harrell

Greenville - Sybil F. Harrell, 89, widow of Robert Linwood Harrell, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late William Thomas Flanagan, Sr. and Corrie Sartain Flanagan.

Sybil was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Lynne Thompson (Scott); two sons, Mark Harrell (Luanne) and Brian Harrell; five grandchildren, Jessica Platt (Tyler), Megan Thompson, Logan Harrell, Austin Wiebel, and Connor Wiebel; and a great grandson, Cooper Platt.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overbrook Baptist Church, 1705 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now