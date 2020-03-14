Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Syble Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Syble Chastain


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Syble Chastain Obituary
Syble Chastain

Pelzer - Syble McMillan Chastain, 94, wife of the late Guy Chastain, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Janie Cox McMillan. She was a homemaker and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Chapman (Stan) and Carolyn Burns (Joel); sons, Garvin Chastain (Patti) and Danny Chastain, all of Pelzer; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by son, Gary Chastain.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 2:00, in the mortuary chapel with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.

The family is at the home of Peggy Chapman.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Syble's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -