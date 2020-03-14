|
Syble Chastain
Pelzer - Syble McMillan Chastain, 94, wife of the late Guy Chastain, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Janie Cox McMillan. She was a homemaker and a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Chapman (Stan) and Carolyn Burns (Joel); sons, Garvin Chastain (Patti) and Danny Chastain, all of Pelzer; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by son, Gary Chastain.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 2:00, in the mortuary chapel with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
The family is at the home of Peggy Chapman.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020