Syble K. McBryde Obituary
Syble K. McBryde

Greenville - Syble K. McBryde, 80, wife of Rex McBryde, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Born in Sylacauga, AL, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Clara Cluck Rowe.

Mrs. McBryde was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

She was a retired credit manager with Equifax.

In addition to her spouse, Rex, she is survived by daughter, Karen and her husband, John Terry; son, Keith and his wife, Laurie McBryde; grandsons, John David Terry, Jordan Terry, Dustin McBryde, and Dylan McBryde; brother, Donald Rowe.

Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
