Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Syble Lee Thrailkille Obituary
Greenville - Syble Lee Thrailkille, 84, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell Owens Cantrell and Essie Taylor Cantrell. She was a member of Abundant Life Church.

Mrs. Thrailkille is survived by four children, Steve Thrailkille (Lynn), Sheron Johansson, Jorita "Jo" Chism (Ron) and Trena Bowling; and a brother, James Cantrell (Ruth).

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elbert Joe Thrailkille; and a brother Paul Cantrell.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in the Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
