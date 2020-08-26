Syble T. Smith
Simpsonville - Syble Thompson Smith was born on October 5, 1929, the third child of the late Ruth Barnett Thompson and Wade Maxwell Thompson in Taylors, SC and passed away on August 25, 2020.
Syble was very proud that she was raised on the Southern Bleachery Mill Village in Taylors. She loved talking about times growing up with many, many kids on that village and making lifelong friends from that era of her life. For anyone that knew her she sure loved a great joke and her memory could be jogged very easily from a story and tell a joke that she hadn't thought of in years. She graduated from Taylors High School in 1946 and Draughon's Business School. Syble retired from Fluor Daniel where she had numerous friends that were like family to her. Syble was a charter member of Five Forks Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC.
From her first marriage to Izzie Phillips came two daughters she adored! Kitty Diane Phillips Ayers who passed away on March 15, 1974 and Sara Adella "Dell" Phillips Kapp. Syble was later married to Franklin Smith who predeceased her in 1996.
Surviving her is her daughter, Dell, a cherished son-in-law Al Kapp, cherished grandson, Andrew Phillips Kapp and his fiancé Lacy Pendleton, and a precious, adorable great-granddaughter, Adella Rae Kapp.
Syble was predeceased by Kitty, a granddaughter, Kady Diane Kapp, siblings, Elizabeth Thompson Snow, Arbutus Thompson Burrell, and Maxwell Otis Thompson, and a step-son, Kaye Smith.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Five Forks Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Tim Huckaby and Dr. Howard Foster. Burial will follow in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.
Honorary escort will be the Fellowship Class of Five Forks Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Five Forks Baptist Church.
The family is at the home of Dell and Al Kapp.
Flowers are accepted but memorials are encouraged to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com