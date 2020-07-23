1/1
Tabatha Marie Jenkins Okawa
Tabatha Marie Jenkins Okawa

Gray Court - Tabatha Marie Okawa, 43, wife of Yoichi Okawa, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Odell and Julia Hitt Jenkins.

She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Wells, Taylor Jenkins, and Adell Okawa; son, Ryan Wells; sisters, Pam Jenkins, Lynne Burgess (Jeffrey), Tonya Watson (Bryan), Tina Jenkins-Horn (Andrew), and Rebecca Vassallo (Steve); brothers, Ben Jenkins (Beth), and Chris Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Easton Okawa; and siblings, Sybil, Randy, Allen, Anthony, and Matthew Jenkins.

Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to pay their respects, Tabatha will lie in state Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel followed by burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Lying in State
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
