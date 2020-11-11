1/1
Tally Batson Cobb
Tally Batson Cobb

Easley - Irene Batson Cobb, better known as Tally or Nana died on November 11, 2020, of natural causes.

She leaves a family who she loved dearly, and they loved her even more. She will always be remembered by her husband of almost 51 years, George W. Cobb, Jr; a daughter, Laura Cobb Brogan (Neil); a son, George W. "Tripp" Cobb III (Shannon) and three incredible grandboys who always brought her joy, Jack Brogan, George Cobb IV, and Mack Cobb; as well as a sister, Peggy Batson Ballard. She was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville and loved seeing her family fill the pew and her grandsons serve as acolytes.

Tally grew up in Greenville, one of four daughters of Davis L. and Irene M. Batson. A graduate of University of Georgia, she met her husband and Greenville native, George at UGA and they married on November 14, 1969. From there they built a supportive marriage and beautiful family together, living in Beckley, WV; York, PA; Atlanta, GA and Lexington, SC. In 2010, they retired and moved to Easley, SC, to be supportive and loving grandparents… the role in her life that brought her the greatest joy and that she was best suited for, having spent over 20 years as an elementary school teacher.

Avid Sports Fan. Kind Heart. Others First. Faithful Servant. Loved by Many. Nana will be missed!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (www.choa.org/donate). A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
