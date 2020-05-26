Services
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Windy Hill
2733 East Georgia Rd
Simpsonville, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Windy Hill
2733 East Georgia Rd
Simpsonville, SC
Tanner Robert Benjamin Obituary
Tanner Robert Benjamin

Simpsonville - Robert Benjamin Tanner, 73, of Simpsonville, SC passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM at Windy Hill, 2733 East Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM. "Social distancing" guidelines will be encouraged and adherence appreciated. Entombment will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and to offer condolences.
Published in The Greenville News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
