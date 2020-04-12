|
Tara Satterfield
Taylors - Tara McEntire Satterfield, 53, of Taylors, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Zane and Elizabeth (Greer) McEntire.
Tara was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was a graduate of Clemson University. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her loving parents, Tara is survived by two precious daughters, Brooke and Breanna Satterfield; her sister Lori Broome; brother Mike McEntire and wife, Lourdes; three nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McEntire and brother-in-law, Shannon Broome.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Graceland West Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held for all loved one's at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Tara to Bethel Baptist Church, 403 Sulpher Springs Road, Greenville, SC, 29617.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020