Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Tara Satterfield

Tara Satterfield Obituary
Tara Satterfield

Taylors - Tara McEntire Satterfield, 53, of Taylors, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Zane and Elizabeth (Greer) McEntire.

Tara was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was a graduate of Clemson University. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend.

In addition to her loving parents, Tara is survived by two precious daughters, Brooke and Breanna Satterfield; her sister Lori Broome; brother Mike McEntire and wife, Lourdes; three nieces and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McEntire and brother-in-law, Shannon Broome.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Graceland West Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held for all loved one's at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Tara to Bethel Baptist Church, 403 Sulpher Springs Road, Greenville, SC, 29617.

Condolences and Hugs from Home can be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
