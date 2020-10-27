Taylor Pruitt
Piedmont - Catherine Taylor Pruitt, 35, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Ricky Dean Pruitt, Sr. (Rose) of Greenville and Shirley Ann Reynolds Scott (Scotty) of Richmond, TX.
Additional survivors include her children, Jalyn Shorey of the home, Serenity and Kaden Pruitt of Woodruff, and Kameron Pruitt of Taylors; and grandmother, Catherine "Cat" Pruitt of Taylors.
She was predeceased by brother, Ricky Dean Pruitt, II.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com