1/
Taylor Pruitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor Pruitt

Piedmont - Catherine Taylor Pruitt, 35, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Ricky Dean Pruitt, Sr. (Rose) of Greenville and Shirley Ann Reynolds Scott (Scotty) of Richmond, TX.

Additional survivors include her children, Jalyn Shorey of the home, Serenity and Kaden Pruitt of Woodruff, and Kameron Pruitt of Taylors; and grandmother, Catherine "Cat" Pruitt of Taylors.

She was predeceased by brother, Ricky Dean Pruitt, II.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved