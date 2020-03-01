|
|
Teresa Gregory
Taylors - Teresa Ann Gregory,64, of Taylors passed away on February 29,2020. She was born in Greenville, SC, and was the daughter of Gill M. Gregory (Pat) and the late Genevieve Poston Gregory.
Teresa began her career at Piedmont Printmakers in Greenville and was a sales representative with VEMCO for many years. She founded The Copy Spot in Greenville, SC in March 1991, and was an active member of NAWIC, "National Association of Women in Construction" for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Kathi Gregory, of Atlanta, GA; and cousin, Suzi Steese, of Easley, SC, and numerous other family members in North and South Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 3, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, 1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC. A visitation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 or ASPCA "American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals", aspca.org
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020