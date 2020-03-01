Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Gregory Obituary
Teresa Gregory

Taylors - Teresa Ann Gregory,64, of Taylors passed away on February 29,2020. She was born in Greenville, SC, and was the daughter of Gill M. Gregory (Pat) and the late Genevieve Poston Gregory.

Teresa began her career at Piedmont Printmakers in Greenville and was a sales representative with VEMCO for many years. She founded The Copy Spot in Greenville, SC in March 1991, and was an active member of NAWIC, "National Association of Women in Construction" for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Kathi Gregory, of Atlanta, GA; and cousin, Suzi Steese, of Easley, SC, and numerous other family members in North and South Carolina.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 3, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, 1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC. A visitation will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 or ASPCA "American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals", aspca.org

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now