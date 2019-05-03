|
Teresa "Lynne" Rice
Greenville - Teresa Lynne Rice, 63, wife of Randy L. Rice, of Greenville, went to Heaven, May 1, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Joyce Pittman Schatz.
Lynne was a loving member of Providence Baptist Church.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two daughters, Victoria Danielle Duncan (Rickey) and Melodi Bruce of Greenville; two sisters, Cynthia Duncan (Sam) of Greenville and Tammie Burns (Danny) of Gray Court; a brother-in-law, Raymond Rice (Gale); one granddaughter, Catherine Breann Duncan; and special nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Schatz.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. A visitation will follow after the service
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019