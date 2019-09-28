Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenville - Teresa Lorraine Smith, 61, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Born in East Vandergrift, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank Bernat and Elizabeth Grantz.

A veteran of the US Air Force, Teresa was a dedicated employee with Walmart for over 20 years.

In addition to her loving husband, David Wayne Smith, she is survived by four children, Bryan, Erik, Elisabeth, and Benjamin Smith; and 11 siblings, Lillian Kovalcik (Frank), Emma DePanicis, Robert Bernat, James Bernat (Helen), Frank Bernat (Betty), Hubert Bernat, Margaret Angelozzi (Anthony), Benita Bodnar, Paulette Whitaker (Gary), Claudia Bernat (Richard Paskey), and William Bernat (Bonnie).

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Sterlitz; and a brother in law, Joseph DePanicis.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 28, 2019
