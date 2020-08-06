Teressa "Nikki" Teague Graydon



Chesnee - Teressa "Nikki" Teague Graydon, 76, of Chesnee, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, she was a Daughter of the late William Akin Teague and Helen Dent Teague.



She graduated from Lander University with a nursing degree. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and the lake with the family. Nikki was a big Clemson fan.



She was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.



Nikki was predecease by her husband of 56 years, Gerald W. Graydon. She is survived by one son, Kyle Graydon (Becca); three daughters, Gigi Oliver (Robbie), Milette Graydon, and Erica Davis (Jeremy); eight grandchildren, Evan and Trent Mowrey, Justin Oliver (Becca), Kayla Hudson (Ricky), and Caroline, Graydon, Carson, and Matthew Davis; and one great-grandchild, Elliott Oliver.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Carolina Poodle Rescue.



Arrangements by Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, South Carolina.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store