Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Terry Donald Adams Elledge


1949 - 2019
Lancaster - Mr. Terry Donald Adams Elledge, age 69, passed away, Sept 24, 2019 at his home. Born Oct 5, 1949 in Greenville, the son of the late Mildred Adams Westmoreland and Otis and Nora Ellegde. Terry is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Katie Elledge; brothers, Richard Westmorland and Carl Westmoreland (Janet); sisters, Rozell Baldwin (Butch), Charlene Forrest (Guerry), and Marlene Jones (Gene). The family will hold an inurnment at Graceland Cemetery at a later date. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mr. Elledge.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 27, 2019
