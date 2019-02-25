Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Terry Glenn Hale Sr.

Terry Glenn Hale Sr. Obituary
Terry Glenn Hale, Sr.

Simpsonville - Terry G. Hale, Sr., 62, of Simpsonville, husband of Marjorie Hale, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 24, 2019 while at home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park with full military honors.

The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 25, 2019
