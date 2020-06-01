Terry Lynn Reed
Terry Lynn Reed

Greenville - Terry Lynn Reed, 59, of Greenville, SC, wife of James R. Reed passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at St. Francis Downtown.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Jewel Bryant Stanton and the late Elmer Stanton. Mrs. Reed was a Docket Coordinator at the Greenville County Family Court and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Reed loved her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are one son: Corey Ehlenbach (Candice); daughter: Cynthia Ann Sharpe (Hank); two sisters: Patricia Agee (Milton) and Gwen Plumley (Junior); and four grandchildren: Carleigh Ehlenbach, Caelan Ehlenbach, Savannah Sharpe, and James W. Sharpe.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
