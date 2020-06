Terry Lynn ReedGreenville - Terry Lynn Reed, 59, of Greenville, SC, wife of James R. Reed passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at St. Francis Downtown.Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Jewel Bryant Stanton and the late Elmer Stanton. Mrs. Reed was a Docket Coordinator at the Greenville County Family Court and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Reed loved her grandchildren.Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are one son: Corey Ehlenbach (Candice); daughter: Cynthia Ann Sharpe (Hank); two sisters: Patricia Agee (Milton) and Gwen Plumley (Junior); and four grandchildren: Carleigh Ehlenbach, Caelan Ehlenbach, Savannah Sharpe, and James W. Sharpe.The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051