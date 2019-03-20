The Honorable Paul Clifford Armitage



Greenville - The Honorable Paul Clifford Armitage, 87, died March 14, 2019.



Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late George Neville and Phyllis Virginia Armitage.



A graduate of Bowling Green University and Mercer University Law School, Paul served in the Army and was an active member of First Baptist Greenville Church.



He was an Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration in Greenville from 1986 to 2014, retiring at age 82. Previously, he had been a judge and practicing attorney in Houston County, Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anna Katherine Akin Armitage. Surviving are his children, Stephen Armitage (Jenny) of Salem, OR, and Alice Armitage Fendley (Mark) of Moore, SC; six grandchildren, Powell Fendley, Georgia Armitage, Camille Fendley, Paula Armitage, Aurelia Fendley, and Asa Paul Fendley; a brother, Neville Armitage (late Pat) of Avon Lake, OH; and sisters Joan Hora (Ed) of Gurnee, IL, and Judi Fries (Jim) of Berwyn, PA.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Greenville Church, in the Carpenter Chapel, 847 Cleveland Street Greenville, SC 29601 at 11:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Greenville or the .



Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019