1/
Theda Wilcox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theda Wilcox

Greenville - Theda Wilcox, 71, of Greenville, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Phil Wilcox; her brother, Tom Dawe; and several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Ruth Dawe; and her parents in law, Ross and Marcella Wilcox.

She was a 1967 graduate of East Troy High School. Her greatest joy was spending 5 months every year in Naples, Florida with her best friends from Holiday Manor. She was truly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Palmetto Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved