Theda WilcoxGreenville - Theda Wilcox, 71, of Greenville, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Phil Wilcox; her brother, Tom Dawe; and several nieces and a nephew.She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Ruth Dawe; and her parents in law, Ross and Marcella Wilcox.She was a 1967 graduate of East Troy High School. Her greatest joy was spending 5 months every year in Naples, Florida with her best friends from Holiday Manor. She was truly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital