Theda Wilcox
Greenville - Theda Wilcox, 71, of Greenville, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Phil Wilcox; her brother, Tom Dawe; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Ruth Dawe; and her parents in law, Ross and Marcella Wilcox.
She was a 1967 graduate of East Troy High School. Her greatest joy was spending 5 months every year in Naples, Florida with her best friends from Holiday Manor. She was truly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.