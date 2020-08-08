Thelma Anglin
Charleston - Thelma Anglin, almost 94, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She and her loving husband Robert C. Anglin lived in Greenville for 25 years until his death in 1995, when she moved to Summerville, SC.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Kathy Taylor of Summerville, SC and Janis Jackson & husband Dan of Kingsport, TN; two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM with a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Greenville, SC. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery West.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com
.