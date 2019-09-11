|
|
Thelma C. Sutton
- - Thelma C. Sutton, age 99 of Inman, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care.
Mrs. Sutton was born on June 14, 1920 in Greenville, SC to the late Edward Boyd Cromer and Eula Mae Carnes Cromer. She had worked as a banker for most of her life and was a member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church of Easley, SC. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Henry Carroll; her second husband, C. George Sutton; five brothers; and four sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include: daughter, Stephanie Hawkins (David Gryp); granddaughter, Melanie Hawkins; great-granddaughter, Danielle Hawkins; and a special nephew, Danny Cromer.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC with Pastor Shawn Miller to officiate.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 11, 2019