1/
Thelma Clamp Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Clamp Jones

Greenville - Thelma Barnette Clamp Jones, 98, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rodrick and Jessie Gambrell Barnette.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Thelma was a member of Berea First Baptist Church for 59 years and the oldest living member.

She is survived by her three children; Carole Cole, Harrison "Sonny" Clamp, Jr. (Allison), all of Greenville and Charles William "Bill" Clamp, of Anderson; two grandchildren, William H. Clamp (Samantha) and Jennifer Clamp Knoke (Josh); and two great grandchildren, Emerson Claire Knoke and Ryan Harrison Knoke.

Thelma was predeceased by her first husband, Harrison Pruitt Clamp; second husband, Henry Zed Jones; son-in-law, Denny Cole and daughter-in-law, Susan Clamp; two brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2609 Hwy 29 N., Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 111 Smith Hines Road, Ste D, Greenville, SC 29607 or Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to NHC of Greenville, especially to nurse Sara and to Caris Hospice, especially to nurse Jacob for their sincere care and compassion to Thelma during her last days.

Family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com "Tribute Wall."

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved