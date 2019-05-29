Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Agnew Road Church of God
Thelma Daniel Eskew Obituary
Thelma Daniel Eskew

Piedmont - Thelma Daniel Eskew, 91, widow of William Teasley Eskew, of Piedmont, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Daniel.

Thelma was a member of Agnew Road Church of God for 39 years.

She is survived by four children, Charles Richard Epps (Judy), Phyllis Olivia Epps Bagwell (Barry), Tammy Eskew Gaillard (Bobby), and Michael Antone Eskew (Chrissy); ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; three great -great grandchildren; and a brother Tommy Daniel.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Daniel Mann, Mary Ann Daniel Stone, and Charlene Daniel Mason; and two brothers, Boyd Daniel and Frankie Daniel.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Agnew Road Church of God at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery West.

Memorials may be made to Agnew Road Church of God, 200 Agnew Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 29, 2019
