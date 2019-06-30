|
Thelma Epley Henderson
- - Thelma Epley Henderson, 86, of Moore, SC, completed her work here on earth on June 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gladys Parris Epley. She was married for 58 years to her great love, the late Sam Dorman Henderson. She was an active member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She leaves behind a legacy of love and service to her Heavenly Father, her family, and her friends. Thelma enjoyed gardening, making beautiful quilts that now will be family heirlooms, playing with her grandchildren, and making irresistible desserts.
Thelma is survived by her children: Lisa Henderson Bryant (Larry) of Irmo, SC; Tony Henderson (Wendy) of Hendersonville, NC; Micki Henderson Hart (Larry) of Moore, SC; and Craig Henderson (Kim) of Woodruff, SC. She has seven grandchildren: Shane Hart, Nichole Bryant, Matthew Hart, Stephan Henderson, Leah Henderson Monteleone, Kaitlyn Henderson, and Isaac Henderson. Her eight great-grandchildren are: Marisa and Khila Hart; Grace, Vanessa, and Hazel Henderson; Cali Monteleone; Turner Hart; and Cane Henderson.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased in death by her two brothers, Charles and Joe Epley, and her sister, Ruth Epley Cantrell.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the loving care given to our mother/grandmother by the staff of NHC Healthcare Greenville and Caris Healthcare Hospice. We also love and are thankful to Peggy Triche, Thelma's roommate at NHC with whom she shared a special bond. We will never forget the kindness shown to all of us.
A Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Poplar Springs Baptist Church at 790 SC-417, Moore, SC 29369 www.mypsbc.org or to (for Parkinson's research) at .
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019