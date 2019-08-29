|
|
Thelma Gae Edmond
Taylors - Thelma Gae Edmond, 88, widow of Jewell Edmond, of Taylors, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Bethune, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin and Verdie Marie Lundy Smothers.
Thelma was of the Baptist faith. She retired after 45 years of service with Stone Manufacturing.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Julia Gae Wood (Larry) of Taylors and Diane Marie Riggins (Frank) of Taylors; a son, William Lloyd Edmond (Linda) of Taylors; a daughter-in-law, Donna Edmond of Greenville; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; a sister, Brenda Marie Jackson of Anderson; and a brother, Thomas M. Smothers of Greenville.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Lane Powers; a son, Michael Ray Edmond; a sister, Gloria Willis; and four brothers, William F. Smothers, Jr., James Arthur Smothers, Henry Pervis Smothers, and Carl Byerly Smothers.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at American Spinning Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019