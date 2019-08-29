Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
American Spinning Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Edmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Gae Edmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Gae Edmond Obituary
Thelma Gae Edmond

Taylors - Thelma Gae Edmond, 88, widow of Jewell Edmond, of Taylors, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born in Bethune, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin and Verdie Marie Lundy Smothers.

Thelma was of the Baptist faith. She retired after 45 years of service with Stone Manufacturing.

Thelma is survived by two daughters, Julia Gae Wood (Larry) of Taylors and Diane Marie Riggins (Frank) of Taylors; a son, William Lloyd Edmond (Linda) of Taylors; a daughter-in-law, Donna Edmond of Greenville; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; a sister, Brenda Marie Jackson of Anderson; and a brother, Thomas M. Smothers of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Lane Powers; a son, Michael Ray Edmond; a sister, Gloria Willis; and four brothers, William F. Smothers, Jr., James Arthur Smothers, Henry Pervis Smothers, and Carl Byerly Smothers.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at American Spinning Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now