Theodore R. Morrison
Pickens - T.R. Morrison Jr., resident of Pickens, passed away June 18, 2019 at the age of 91. T.R. is survived by his wife, Avanell (Turner); his children, Paula Edwards, Jeff Morrison, Van Morrison; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing and camping.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on June 21, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church at 309 E Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, SC, 29671.
Published in The Greenville News on June 21, 2019