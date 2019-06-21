Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
Pickens - T.R. Morrison Jr., resident of Pickens, passed away June 18, 2019 at the age of 91. T.R. is survived by his wife, Avanell (Turner); his children, Paula Edwards, Jeff Morrison, Van Morrison; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

Visitation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on June 21, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church at 309 E Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, SC, 29671.
Published in The Greenville News on June 21, 2019
