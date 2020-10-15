Theresa "Terri" Louise Gaines-Marlow
Easley - Terri Gaines-Marlow, 62, loving wife of F. Weldon Marlow, passed away suddenly October 11, 2020 at her home.
Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Thelma Boroughs Gaines and the late Denver P. "Skeet" Gaines.
Terri was the Office Manager at Greenville OB-GYN where she had been employed for the last 33 years. Terri attended Greenville Technical College and trained as an obstetric ultrasonographer at UABMC in Birmingham. She was a kind-hearted, loving and compassionate person. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 28 years and her mother, are her two sons, Bo Gaines and his wife, Kayla, and Ben Marlow; her sister, Robin Gaines and her husband, David Maziarz and their children, Harper, Lachlan and Julia Claire.
She was preceded in death by her father and by her niece, Lauren Maziarz.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial service will be private.
Seating capacity is limited to 50 and those in attendance should wear masks and social distance. A livestream of the service will also be available on the funeral home's website.
