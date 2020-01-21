|
|
Thomas A.M. Boggs
Spartanburg - Thomas A.M. Boggs died on January 18, 2020. Tam was born on January 19, 1950 to the late Marcus L. and Sarah A. M. Boggs. He was raised in Spartanburg, S.C., and graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1968, Wofford College in 1972 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Janice C. Boggs; his three daughters, Sarah B. Barrett (Daniel), Rebecca B. Thome, and Anne B. Pressman (Scott); grandchildren Thomas Barrett, Jacob Barrett, Micah Barrett, Anna Thome, Ellie Pressman and Myer Pressman; brother L. Kennedy Boggs (Maureen) and sister Alice B. Lentz. He was predeceased by his brother, Marcus L. Boggs, Jr. and brother in law, Thomas N. Lentz.
A private memorial service will be held in Montreat, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charleston at 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or 843-958-0930.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020