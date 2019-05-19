Thomas Arthur Sullivan



Greenville - Thomas Arthur Sullivan, 90, husband to Arlene Corrigan Sullivan, of Greenville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.



Born in Milwaukee, WI and raised in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late George Daniel and Frances Emily Rothe Sullivan.



After high school Thomas enlisted in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He graduated from Loyola University in Chicago. He went to work at Arthur Andersen in Chicago, Pyle National in Chicago and Aiken, SC. He later owned Padgett Business Service in Charlotte and later retired to Greenville.



Thomas was a lecturn and eucharistic minister in several different parishes.



He was an avid reader and bridge player.



In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by six children, Tom Sullivan (Sarah), Peggy Clinkscales, Robert Sullivan (Rhonda), Carol Weiner (Scott Reynolds), Jane Rhodes (Gary) and Jennifer Sullivan (Kevin York); sister, Sue Armstrong; eight grandchildren, Elaina and Joanna Sullivan, Christen and Roger Clinkscales, Ross and Laura Rhodes, and Beatrice and Sophie Weiner.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, George D. Sullivan, Jr; daughter, Kathleen Sullivan and son-in-law, Roger B. Clinkscales.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church with the visitation following the Mass. A private inurnment will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Mary Magdalene, Building Fund, 2252 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681.



