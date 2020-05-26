|
|
Thomas Bruce Reeves
Greenville - Thomas Bruce Reeves, 88, husband of Doris Reeves, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, SC, he was a son of the late Hovey Aaron Reeves and Ruth Erskine Reeves. He served in US Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Lake Champlain. Bruce was a member of Devenger Road ARP Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bruce had a passion for hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was also a devoted Clemson Tiger fan.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Pam Reeves Knight (Rick), a son, Tom Reeves (Ginny); five grandchildren, Ro Knight (Landrum), Reeves Knight (Katie Beth), Rob Knight (Carsen), Marion Reeves, and Wes Reeves; and four great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Devenger Road ARP Church, 1200 Devenger Rd. Greer, SC 29650, or to Greenville Area Parkinson Society, www.gapsonline.org.
Published in The Greenville News from May 26 to May 27, 2020